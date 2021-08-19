STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 9

Created by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama depicts the story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who saved lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Published: 19th August 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.

A still from 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video’s new original series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will premiere on September 9. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama depicts the story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who saved lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The show features Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. It is co-directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves.

A note from the makers reads, "Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Diaries 26 11 Mumbai diaries Amazon Prime Video
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp