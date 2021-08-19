Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 9

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video’s new original series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will premiere on September 9. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama depicts the story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who saved lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The show features Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. It is co-directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves.

A note from the makers reads, "Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude."

