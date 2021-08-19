STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Richa Chadha, Ronit Bose Roy's Voot Select series 'Candy' teaser out

The drama series 'Candy' is being touted as an "amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more", according to a press release from Voot.

Published: 19th August 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Voot's upcoming drama series 'Candy'.

A still from Voot's upcoming drama series 'Candy'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Bose Roy on Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series "Candy".

Scheduled to premiere in September, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

"Candy" features the "Udaan" actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Chadha wrote, "The secret's in the candy. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned. @RonitBoseRoy @manurishichadha @VootSelect @OptimystixMedia" 

Bose Roy also took to Instagram and posted the show's teaser.

"Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned," his post read.

The drama series is being touted as an "amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more", according to a press release from Voot.

"Candy" is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Watch the official teaser here: 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Candy Voot drama series Richa Chadha Ronit Boseroy Ronit Bose Roy Candy trailer Voot Voot Select Ashish R Shukla
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp