WATCH | Richa Chadha, Ronit Bose Roy's Voot Select series 'Candy' teaser out

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Bose Roy on Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series "Candy".

Scheduled to premiere in September, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

"Candy" features the "Udaan" actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Chadha wrote, "The secret's in the candy. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned. @RonitBoseRoy @manurishichadha @VootSelect @OptimystixMedia"

Bose Roy also took to Instagram and posted the show's teaser.

"Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned," his post read.

The drama series is being touted as an "amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more", according to a press release from Voot.

"Candy" is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Watch the official teaser here: