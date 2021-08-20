STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aubrey Plaza to headline Emily The Criminal

Published: 20th August 2021 09:46 AM

By Express News Service

Aubrey Plaza has been roped in to headline Emily The Criminal. The actor will also produce the film, which also features Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke.

Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film tells the story of Emily (Plaza), who is down on her luck and saddled with debt who gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.

Tyler Davidson, Plaza and Drew Sykes are producing, with Dexter Braff, Kevin Flanigan, Angus Wall, Kent Kubena, Lowell Shapiro, and Mike Dill serving as executive producers.

Plaza recently starred in Black Bear, Ingrid Goes West and Happiest Season. The actor will soon be seen next Guy Ritchie’s untitled thriller opposite Jason Statham, and in Best Sellers opposite Michael Caine. Notably, the actor recently signed onto star as the lead role in the drama series Olga Dies Dreaming which she will also produce.
 

