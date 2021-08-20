STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar starts shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which marks Johar's return to film direction, also stars Hindi cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Published: 20th August 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will be released in 2022.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will be released in 2022. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday said he has commenced filming for his upcoming directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

The love story, which marks Johar's return to film direction after the 2016 romantic drama "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", also stars Hindi cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The 49-year-old director had last month announced the film, which is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to lead Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Expressing his excitement to begin shooting, Johar shared a short video on social media, showing Bhatt and Singh along with other crew members on the film's set.

"The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It's time to roll!#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK," the filmmaker wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Johar launched Bhatt in his 2012 production 'Student of the Year' and went on to work with her on several films including '2 States', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Dear Zindagi', 'Raazi', 'Kalank' as a producer.

The new movie will mark the first collaboration between Johar and Singh.

They were earlier supposed to work on the historical drama "Takht", which has been reportedly shelved.

This will also be the first time Dharmendra and Azmi will be working with Johar, while Bachchan had famously starred in the filmmaker's 2001 blockbuster "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...".

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" will be released in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Karan Johar Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp