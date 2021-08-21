STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Today I celebrate 23 years in movies and I must confess I'm bit overwhelmed': Preity Zinta

Published: 21st August 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Preity Zinta is full of gratitude as she completed 23 years in Indian cinema.

On Saturday, Preity, who made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dil Se..' (1998), took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note confessing to being "overwhelmed thinking about all the people who contributed to her journey".

"23 Years of Movies. If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain because a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies and I must confess I'm a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey," she wrote.

She thanked all her colleagues, fans and critics for their support.

"I'm humbled and grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me and for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big and heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans and critics for pulling me up when I was down and pulling me down when my feet left the ground," she added.

Along with the note, she posted a video clip from one of the award ceremonies, where Preity won the Best Female Debut award for her performance in 'Soldier', which co-starred Bobby Deol.

In the video, Preity looked stunning in a black dress as she gave her acceptance speech. Preity also talked about her first film 'Dil Se'.

"This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here's to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic and 'Dil Se' entertaining all of you all over again #dilse #movies #memories #magic #soldier #23yearsofPZ #Ting."

Fans flooded Preity's post with love-filled comments.

"Happy 23 years. The world is so lucky to have you," a fan wrote.

"I loved your style in this movie! Still like to see Soldier song. Can't get enough of it," another social media user commented.

Designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart and clap emoticons on the post.

