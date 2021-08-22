STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Film producer and media personality Pradeep Guha passes away

Guha, who had produced Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer "Fiza" as well as 2008 film "Phir Kabhi", breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here.

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP, Rest in peace

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Film producer and well-known media personality Pradeep Guha passed away at a hospital here on Saturday.

Guha, who had produced Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer "Fiza" as well as 2008 film "Phir Kabhi", breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here.

The producer's wife Papia Guha and son Sanket Guha shared the news of his demise in a statement issued to the media.

"We regret to announce the sad demise of our dear Mr Pradeep Guha. In these COVID times the family has requested to be allowed to grieve in private and will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days.

"No condolence visit at home due to COVID restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers," the statement read.

According to a hospital source, Guha, who was in 60s, was battling with cancer.

"He passed away due to cancer today afternoon at the hospital. He was 68-69," the source told PTI.

Guha, a St Xavier's College alumnus, has over four decades of experience in the fields of media, advertising, marketing and branding.

He worked with the Times Group for almost 30 years and served as the president in the company.

He was also on its board of directors.

He later joined Zee Entertainment as CEO for three years.

He was also the vice president and area director of the International Advertising Association, Asia Pacific region.

Guha was currently serving at the position of managing director at 9X Media Private Limited.

Film personalities Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Subhash Ghai, Lara Dutta and Adnan Sami condoled Guha's death on social media.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep‘s passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep," Bajpayee wrote on Twitter.

Chopra Jonas, who first met Guha during her time at the Miss India pageant in 2000, said his death was a personal loss for her.

She said she admired the media veteran's zest for life.

"You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much.

"I've had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge," she wrote alongside a video Guha did around the release of her memoir "Unfinished".

Lara Dutta, the winner of the Miss Universe crown the same year, said Guha was the most successful "Queen maker".

"My dearest PG @guhapradeep you were always the KING who was the most successful 'Queen maker'.

May we, your protégés always keep your memory alive and shining bright and may you always watch over us as you have always done. #RIP," she wrote.

Actor and Miss Asia Pacific 2000 Dia Mirza recalled a conversation she had with Guha while leaving for the international beauty pageant that filled her with "strength".

"I will never forget that car ride as you dropped me off to the airport as i left the country to represent India at the Miss Asia Pacific.

'What if i lose?' I had asked you and you said, 'It will be their loss.

You are a winner.' "Those words were everything. They gave the 18 year old me so much strength. And over the years you stood by me. Through good times and bad. Always offering your wisdom," she posted on Instagram.

Sami said he is saddened to learn about Guha's demise.

"He was an incredible person & a genius at marketing! I have many fond memories with him starting from the time when he was Editor of 'Bombay Times' 20 years ago," he added.

Ghai said he is indebted to Guha for his unending support and guidance for his film institute Whistling Woods, where the producer had served as a managing director.

"Good bye my friend #Pradeep Guha. I will always be indebted for your genuine love and support to I needed and we all @Whistling_Woods international for your enriched guidance as a director on board since its birth. RIP my friend," he tweeted.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur credited Guha for transforming media landscape in india.

"Shocked to hear of the passing away of Pradeep Guha. Friend, Pioneer, Game Changer, Mentor to so many. He transformed the media landscape in India. In grief and with love. you'll be missed Pradeep," he tweeted.

Calling Guha an "absolute icon", actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote saddened by his demise.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of Mr Pradeep Guha. An absolute icon, a marketing genius- be it beauty queens or page 3 events - he gave them/it a pedestal to shine. Rest in peace!"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradeep Guha Pradeep Guha death
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp