By IANS

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is currently shooting in Russia for his upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. The superstar's look from the spy thriller has been leaked and has caused a tizzy on social media.

A fanpage on Instagram which goes by the name 'salmanic_aryan' has shared a few stills from the film, featuring the 'Dabangg' star, who is unrecognisable in his get up.