Urvashi Rautela recalls 'silly fights' with her brother

Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane as she recalled the 'silly fights' with her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane as she recalled the "silly fights" with her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The 'Great Grand Masti' actress revealed her childhood fights with her brother in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

She shared, "The 'remote fight' between me and my brother Yashraj was always historic. We all had a fight with our siblings for having control over a television remote, and that's something which is etched on the memory wall of hearts forever."

She expressed further, "I don't know how many of you will agree on that, but sometimes the fight got so bad that it left some injury marks for life."

On the work front, Urvashi recently bagged the 'Best Actress Critics Choice Award' for her film 'Virgin Bhanupriya' at International Iconic Awards 2021.

The actress will be seen next in 'Black Rose'.

