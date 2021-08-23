STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii' to hit cinemas in September

'Thalaivii', featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, was earlier scheduled to bow out in April but was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Published: 23rd August 2021 04:41 PM

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Biographical drama "Thalaivii", based on the life of actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, is set to release theatrically on September 10.

Zee Studios posted the film's poster along with its new release date on its official Instagram page.

"With a personality queen size, Jayalalithaa's story has always belonged to the big screens! Embark on her inspiring journey from being a cine star to becoming one of the most influential CMs in theatres near you on 10th September," the caption read.

Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, "Thalaivii" also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna.

Apart from "Thalaivii", Ranaut, 34, will also be seen in action film "Dhaakad" and "Tejas".

TAGS
Thalaivii release date former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa J Jayalalithaa biopic Kangana Ranaut upcoming films
