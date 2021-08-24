STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hema Malini remembers former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his second death anniversary

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 66.

Published: 24th August 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Hema Malini

Bollywood actress Hema Malini (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, paid homage to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his second death anniversary.

Remembering her former fellow political party delegate, Hema took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Remembering friend and mentor in politics, exceptional human being, leader, Parliamentarian, administrator, Padma Vibhushan, Shri Arun Jaitley Ji, on his death anniversary."

The former Finance Minister passed away on August 24, 2019, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 66.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet Minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the Finance Minister in the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. 

