Ajay Devgn shares silhouette picture from the set of upcoming project

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, on Wednesday, August 15, 2021, gave fans a glimpse of the sets from his upcoming project, the details of which have been kept under wraps.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a silhouette picture, in which he could be seen posing in a dimly lit frame with a mounted camera and lights in the background.

The backlit rays in the image formed an aura around the star, giving the entire frame a poetic touch. In the post's caption, Ajay wrote, "In the shadows, on set..."

The image that garnered more than a lakh likes within a few hours had fans excited, with many hoping that Ajay would drop a few more details and reveal what project he is working on.

Followers of the star flooded the comments section praising the picture and dropped compliments like "impressive" and "classy" to describe it.

The comment that caught everyone's attention was by actor Sidharth Malhotra, who wrote "I know this set," hinting that he might be associated with Ajay's upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Ajay, whose recent release was 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', has 'MayDay', 'Maidan', 'Thank God' and 'RRR' in the pipeline. He will also be making his OTT debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'.