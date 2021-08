By Express News Service

Actor Alaya F recently completed a 45-day schedule in Chandigarh for Balaji Telefilms’ U Turn, following which she started filming for Freddy with Kartik Aaryan.

Besides these, Alaya will also feature in an upcoming film to be directed by Anurag Basu. A source informs, “After completing an extensive shoot schedule of U Turn for around 45 days in Chandigarh, Alaya recently came back to Mumbai and straightaway started shooting for Freddy.

Anurag Basu’s last offering was the Netflix comedy Ludo.