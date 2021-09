Alaya F to star in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming feature

By Express News Service

Actor Alaya F recently completed a 45-day schedule in Chandigarh for Balaji Telefilms’ 'U Turn', following which she started filming for 'Freddy' with Kartik Aaryan.

Besides these, Alaya will also feature in an upcoming film to be directed by Anurag Kashyap. A source informs, “After completing an extensive shoot schedule of 'U Turn' for around 45 days in Chandigarh, Alaya recently came back to Mumbai and straightaway started shooting for Freddy.

Anurag Kashyap's recent projects include 'Ghost Stories', 'Choked' (both 2020) and 'Manmarziyaan' (2018)