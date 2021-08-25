Being 'Krystle' clear about Chehre

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Wikipedia trips up my interview with Krystle D’Souza. The popular TV actor is making her Bollywood debut in Chehre. Wiki lists the 2008 comedy C Kkompany as her first feature, though she only had a guest appearance in it. And there’s another wrong listing. On Chehre’s wiki page, it says the actor is playing Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter in the film.

“I’m not playing his daughter,” she clarifies over the phone. “My character is named Natasha. She’s Emraan Hashmi’s love interest. She is a pivotal face among the film’s many ‘faces’.”

In the past, D’Souza has spoken about her struggles transitioning to film. She auditioned for Chehre in 2019 and got the part. On set, the experience wasn’t far from her regular shoots-with one crucial, and pleasant, difference. “On TV you don’t get time to prepare; it’s usually tomorrow’s telecast. In a film, you get enough time,” she remarks.

She was also delighted to have a co-star like Hashmi back her up. “Emraan is just amazing,” she gushes, adding, “He’s the cool dude on set who makes you feel comfortable. Every time I had a question, I would seek him out. He always helped me out and never made me feel like an outsider.”

Shooting with Big B was just as surreal, D’Souza adds. Her mother, who’s always accompanied her on set since her early days, was most thrilled. “She had a childhood crush on Amitabh Bachchan and just stood there staring at him.”

D’ Souza and Rhea Chakraborty are the two female leads in Chehre. Both make limited appearances in the trailer (A song, Rang Dariya, featuring Hashmi and D’Souza and expanding on their arc, was released last week). Though the film is yet to release, it’s not unusual for mainstream thrillers to trim female roles, or use them as victims and motivations.

“I think all the characters in Chehre have been fleshed out well,” assures the actor. “Even in a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the ensemble has been given importance. You can see it reflected in the promotions as well, where we are shining a light on each character.”

In talks for another feature, D’Souza is thrilled for her career ahead. “There’s another OTT show I’ll be shooting in February. Now that things are opening up, I am looking forward to act more.”