STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dhadak' actress Shubhaavi Choksey joins cast of Ekta Kapoor's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'

"Looking forward to seeing the viewers' reaction to season 2 and hoping that they shower as much love as they did to the previous one," Shubhaavi said.

Published: 25th August 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Shubhaavi Choksey (Photo | Shubhaavi Choksey, Instagram)

Actress Shubhaavi Choksey (Photo | Shubhaavi Choksey, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shubhaavi Choksey will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'. This daily soap is going to bring out a complex relationship of 'Ram' and 'Priya' essayed by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, and Shubhaavi is going to play Ram Kapoor's step-mother 'Nandini' in the serial.

Shubhaavi is known for portraying various roles in television shows and also in films like 'Dhadak'. She expresses her happiness on joining the cast of the show and says: "'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' is a show that has managed to successfully change the flow of how viewers looked at television shows back then. I cannot express how happy I am to come onboard and be a part of this amazing project and join this franchise."

"Looking forward to seeing the viewers' reaction to season 2 and hoping that they shower as much love as they did to the previous one," she concludes.

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' will air from August 30 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubhaavi Choksey Dhadak Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Ekta Kapoor
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp