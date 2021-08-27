Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi to resume shoot for Vikramaditya Motwane film 'Stardust'

By Express News Service

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Wamiqa Gabbi star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming series, Stardust. Backdropped on ‘40s Bollywood, the show’s shoot had begun but was halted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.With shooting restrictions now eased, Stardust will resume production with Aditi and Wamiqa. The Amazon Prime title will return to floors this month in Mumbai.

Wamiqa Gabbi

“The makers of Stardust had shot for two days earlier, but had to halt the shoot to take necessary precautions against COVID-19’s second wave,” says a source close to the project. “It was during that time when all shoots had to be halted across the state. So now, they are preparing to go back on set as things are getting better today and things are opening up once again.”

In a recent chat with Express, Aparshakti confirmed he will be shooting for an upcoming series, without revealing the project.Vikramaditya Motwane had previously created Sacred Games for Netflix. He launched his production house, Andolan Films, earlier this year.

