STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Genelia Deshmukh seeks inspiration from her children amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the images, the boys can be seen wearing matching outfits as they get busy working on their drawings.

Published: 28th August 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Genelia Deshmukh

Actress Genelia Deshmukh. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Genelia Deshmukh is inspired by her children who have easily adapted to online classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Genelia took to her Instagram Story and shared glimpses of her children -- Riaan and Rahyl, drawing and colouring for their school work.

In the images, the boys can be seen wearing matching outfits as they get busy working on their drawings.

"Art kinda day," Genelia added to the picture. 

In the next post, she captures the snap of her kid uploading his artwork.

"So much to learn from how kids adapt to any situation...Just like that," she captioned the super cute photo.

In her last IG Story, Genelia showcases their complete drawings and also writes an inspirational message for all parents.

"Choose to see beauty in imperfection. They are kids and it is their art not yours," she signed off.

Genelia tied the knot with actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Genelia Deshmukh
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp