STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shares glimpses from his intense workout routine

Tiger paired his vigorous workout video with the song 'Earned It' by The Weeknd, from 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Shroff in 'Unbelievable' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Tiger Shroff (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Tiger Shroff who is admired for his fitness regime and muscular physique, on Saturday, treated fans to glimpses from his intense workout routine.

Tiger took to his Instagram handle and shared a Reel in which he could be seen doing pull-ups, weight training and boxing.

Tiger paired his vigorous workout video with the song 'Earned It' by The Weeknd, from 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.

"Rise and grind," he captioned the post. Fans flooded Tiger's post with heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2' with Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

He will also be seen in 'Ganapath' co-starring Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Shroff
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp