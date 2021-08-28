‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11  is a tribute to frontline workers’

By Express News Service

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of its upcoming fictional medical drama, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, set against the backdrop of the 26/11 attacks. The trailer launch event held at the iconic Gateway of India paid homage to the bravery, commitment and selfless sacrifice of Mumbai’s frontline warriors such as doctors and police force.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is touted as a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the terrifying, unforgettable night that, on one hand, ravaged the city, but on the other hand also united its people and strengthened their resolve to tackle any adversity. The series is an account of events that unfold in a government hospital and explore the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai while dealing with a monumental crisis. It depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that devastated the city on November 26th, 2008.

The series features a stellar ensemble of talented artists, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi.

Created by Nikkhil Advani and jointly directed by him and Nikhil Gonsalves, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The Amazon Original series will launch on the platform on September 9th, 2021. “Mumbai Diaries 26/11 offers a different perspective to the dreadful night of 26/11 which hasn’t been explored on-screen so far,” shared Nikkhil Advani. “A tribute to the bravery of the frontline workers and the unsung heroes, the series offers a perfect blend of emotions and drama through a versatile ensemble of actors who have put their heart and soul to bring to life this story.

Narrated from the lens of the first responders— doctors, nurses, interns and ward boys—the show transports the viewers into the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, unfolding what transpired there on that fateful night. It is a series we are immensely proud of, and with Amazon Prime Video, we will be able to take this story across the world and at a time when we need to laud the efforts of frontline workers.”