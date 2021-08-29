STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rashmika Mandanna wraps up shooting for Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu'

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rashmika confirmed that she has completed the shooting of her first Bollywood movie 'Mission Majnu'.

Published: 29th August 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of 'Mission Majnu'

Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of 'Mission Majnu'. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Telugu actor and 'Dear Comrade' fame Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday night announced her wrap-up from the upcoming movie 'Mission Majnu' that also features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rashmika confirmed that she has completed the shooting of her first Bollywood movie 'Mission Majnu'.

"and It's a wrap.. what a lovely lovely time I had shooting for #missionmajnu I..for one..can't believe.. I have already wrapped for my first Hindi film.. I remember the time I heard the script for the first time and I went like.. 'I want to be a part of this beautiful film," she tweeted.

The Shantanu Bagchi directorial which is being filmed in Lucknow went on floors earlier in February this year. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Anant Mahadevan, and Kumud Mishra.

Producers Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta's 'Mission Majnu' is touted as an espionage thriller that tells the story of India's most ambitious RAW operation undertaken on Pakistani soil. The said film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora, and Sumit Batheja the thriller stars Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads the mission. This film marks two important firsts - it will be southern superstar Rashmika Mandanna's highly-anticipated Bollywood debut and the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashmika Mandanna Dear Comrade Mission Manju Sidharth Malhotra
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp