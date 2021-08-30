STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If you are not on your toes, someone else will grab your position, says actor Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi, who has been in Bollywood since the early 2000s, said he has been able to do diverse work because he recognised early that only love for his craft could sustain him in the long run.

Actor Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi says it is crucial for actors to constantly strive to do better as complacency can get them out of the race in the highly competitive film industry.

Hashmi, who has been in Bollywood since the early 2000s, said he has been able to do diverse work because he recognised early that only love for his craft could sustain him in the long run.

"Actors, generally, are insecure. Those who say they are not are lying. If you are not going to be on your toes, you won't be around. Someone else standing in that line, a newcomer or a peer, will grab it from you. It is that quest and struggle," Hashmi said.

According to the actor, seeking fame is not the right thing to do as one should be passionate about their craft.

"It is not so much the fear of anonymity, that should never be the case. Being famous is just a byproduct of what you do. Seeking fame isn't the right thing to do, there has to be an inherent love for films and the filmmaking process. That's what I love, which is why I will never be complacent," Hashmi added.

The first half of Hashmi's career in the 2000s was dominated by commercial hits like "Gangster", "Jannat" and "Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai", while in the last decade he switched to dramas like Dibakar Banerjee's "Shanghai", dark comedy "Ghanchakkar" and made his digital debut with Netflix series "Bard of Blood" in 2019.

The 42-year-old actor said he aims to put himself in challenging situations, seeking roles that will "shake" him off of his comfort zone.

"The day I feel that this is giving me the feeling of been there, done that, I will kick myself, to get up and do something that scares me. I have been part of that rut where I have done films that felt like a 'been there, done that' situation and it is not fun. You should constantly try to do films that scare you."

Hashmi, however, is aware that getting projects which will push him as an actor are not easy as "luck" plays a huge role in finding the right story.

"When something is successful, people want to replicate that. Producers have a different way of looking at things, they factor in economics and I don't blame them. But as a creative person, you have to walk that fine line and maintain that balance," he added.

He is currently seen in the thriller "Chehre", which released theatrically last week.

Hashmi will also be seen in the remake of the hit Malayalam film "Ezra", which the actor said is most likely to release in October.

