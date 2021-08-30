Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika to shoot a song in Spain

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will film a song in Spain for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. Besides that, they will also shoot crucial portions of the film in Spain.

IANS quoted a source as saying, “No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit.

“All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain.” The source added that Pathan is “turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza.”

“Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal,” the source added. Pathan also stars John Abraham in a key role.

