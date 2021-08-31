STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goutam Ghose's 'Raahgir' wins four awards at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival

Raahgir is a film about the people of rural India, tribal hamlets, their dreams and battles and how perception of reality differs in cities and rural areas.

Published: 31st August 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Raahgir poster.

Raahgir poster. (Photo | Twitter: @raahgirthefilm)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Filmmaker Goutam Ghose's film "Raahgir", starring Adil Hussain and Tillotama Shome, has bagged four awards at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival.

According to the film's producers, the movie won awards for the best feature film, best director for Ghose, best female actor for Shome and the best male actor for Hussain.

"We are glad to announce that team #Raahgir wins top awards at DCSAFF - Washington DC South Asian Film Festival," read the post from the film's official Facebook page.

The festival, which showcases alternative and independent cinema from South Asia, was held from August 28 to August 29, 2021.

Shome also shared the news in a post on Twitter and congratulated the whole team.

"Thank you @DCSAFF for honouring @raahgirthefilm. Deeply grateful.Congratulations to #GoutamGhose @_AdilHussain @itsamitagarwal and the whole team," she tweeted.

In June this year, "Raahgir" had won two awards at the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival 2021 where Ghose was named the best director and Shome bagged the trophy for best female actor.

Ghose earlier said the film is about the people of rural India, tribal hamlets, their dreams and battles and how perception of reality differs in cities and rural areas.

