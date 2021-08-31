STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Actor receives special wish from ladylove Patralekhaa

Alongside the note, Patralekhaa posted a picture, wherein the two look adorable as they pose for a loved-up click against the backdrop of pink Bougainvillea trees.

Published: 31st August 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao (L) and girlfriend Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao (L) and girlfriend Patralekhaa (Photo| Instagram/ @patralekhaa)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 37th birthday on Tuesday. On the special occasion, Rajkummar's girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post for him.

"Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You know what you mean to me. I always wish that you outdo yourself in every character that you play because I know that's what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you. Baki baatein Instagram par nahi ghar par," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Patralekhaa posted a picture, wherein the two look adorable as they pose for a loved-up click against the backdrop of pink Bougainvillea trees. Many other celebrities from the Indian film industry wished the 'Trapped' star on his birthday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared screen space with Rajkummar in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', posted a sweet wish for the latter. "Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao. Phaadta chalo re," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Sonam Kapoor, who co-starred with Rajkummar Rao in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', shared a photo from the movie's promotions. "Happy happy birthday Raj. Here's hoping your next trip around the sun has a lot of happiness and love in store for you! Big hug," she captioned the image.

Actors Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma among others have also wished Rajkummar on his birthday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao birthday
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp