Actress Amiee Misobbah excited about her music video with veteran Padmini Kolhapure

By Express News Service

Actress Amiee Misobbah is making the right noise over the web space. After rocking her debut music video, ‘Nain Matakka’, she is all set to weave magic with her next musical ‘Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara’ featuring the veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure. Amiee is all set to share the screen with the legendary actress in the recreated version of this evergreen song from the film ‘Prem Rog’.

The original song was sung by celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar and the music was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Interestingly, the recreated song will be sung by Kolhapure herself. The music video will be released on the official YouTube channel of Saregama India.

The official teaser of ‘Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara’ was released earlier this month on the birthday of Padmini Kolhapure. While speaking about her experience with the song, Amiee said, “This music video will always remain special for me. Working with Padmini ma’am is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will cherish forever. I am excited for my fans to see this special gem of work done by us. I am sure everyone will love this song.”

Moreover, Amiee Misobbah stated that the veteran actress is beautiful and graceful. “There’s a reason why she is a legend. Her work ethics and dedication towards cinema has made her what she is today. She is loved by many, and her humbleness is what makes her a true star”.

While the music video is set to release soon, Amiee has got an array of other projects in the pipeline. We can’t wait to witness the magic of this evergreen song in the vocals of Padmini Kolhapure