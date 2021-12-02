STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actress Amiee Misobbah excited about her music video with veteran Padmini Kolhapure

The official teaser of ‘Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara’ was released earlier this month on the birthday of Padmini Kolhapure.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actress Amiee Misobbah is making the right noise over the web space. After rocking her debut music video, ‘Nain Matakka’, she is all set to weave magic with her next musical ‘Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara’ featuring the veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure. Amiee is all set to share the screen with the legendary actress in the recreated version of this evergreen song from the film ‘Prem Rog’.

The original song was sung by celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar and the music was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Interestingly, the recreated song will be sung by Kolhapure herself. The music video will be released on the official YouTube channel of Saregama India.

The official teaser of ‘Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara’ was released earlier this month on the birthday of Padmini Kolhapure. While speaking about her experience with the song, Amiee said, “This music video will always remain special for me. Working with Padmini ma’am is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will cherish forever. I am excited for my fans to see this special gem of work done by us. I am sure everyone will love this song.”

Moreover, Amiee Misobbah stated that the veteran actress is beautiful and graceful. “There’s a reason why she is a legend. Her work ethics and dedication towards cinema has made her what she is today. She is loved by many, and her humbleness is what makes her a true star”.

While the music video is set to release soon, Amiee has got an array of other projects in the pipeline. We can’t wait to witness the magic of this evergreen song in the vocals of Padmini Kolhapure

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp