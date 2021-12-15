STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

My home is no 'hotspot' of COVID-19: Karan Johar

Karan's statement comes a few days after he received backlash for throwing a "party" at his house amid Omicron scare.

Published: 15th December 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Bollywood director Karan Johar (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Karan took to Instagram and issued a statement in which he gave health updates about his family members. He also clarified details about his recent get together at his home with a few members of the film industry.

"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them," Karan informed.

Karan's statement comes a few days after he received backlash for throwing a "party" at his house amid Omicron scare.

Responding to such criticism, Karan said that he did not throw any "party" but only hosted an "intimate gathering" for eight people, and has been following all protocols. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, who recently contracted COVID-19, both were a part of the particular gathering.

"To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all," he added.

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, who was also a part of the intimate gathering at Karan's house, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar COVID ccoronavirus
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp