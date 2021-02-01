STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with baby boy

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to announce that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy early morning on February 1.

Published: 01st February 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sharma

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma with his wife Ginni Chatrath (Photo | Kapil Sharma Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The duo has been blessed with a baby boy on Monday morning.

Kapil took to Twitter to announce that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy early morning today (February 1). He also revealed that both his wife and little one are doing fine.

He tweeted, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil."

Last week, Kapil had confirmed on the micro-blogging website that the family was looking forward to welcoming a new member. He also revealed that his show titled 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will go off air for the same reason. Responding to a fan's question about the show, he had said, "I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Earlier in January, Kapil had tweeted, "Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain (what do you call 'good news' in English)?"

Indian author Chetan Bhagat congratulated Kapil and wrote, "Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut (How do you say congratulations in Hindi? Many many congratulations to you)!"

Rumours were rife that the comedian might announce the news of his second child. However, amid the speculation, Kapil shared a teaser video on Twitter announcing the "auspicious" news of his digital debut.

Kapil and Ginni are also proud parents to one-year-old daughter Anayra. The much-in-love couple had welcomed their first child on December 10, 2019. Kapil had made the big announcement on Twitter at the time.

The duo had tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 12, 2018. Even though the two never dated, they reportedly knew each other from their college days.

One of the most popular comedians in India, Kapil rose to fame with his stand-up acts in shows like 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', 'Comedy Circus', and others. He has also acted in Bollywood movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi'.

While his beloved show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will go off air, the comedian will soon make his Netflix debut. However, details about that project have been kept under wraps. 

