Kartik Aaryan funny quandary: Should he try hair and toothpaste ads?

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is wondering if he should pursue a modelling career now, and he seeks the opinion of fans. The actor's Instagram post on Monday underlines his funny quandary.

In a monochrome picture Kartik shared, he flashes a smile and flaunts long hair.

"Hair aur tooth paste ka toh ad kar hi sakta hu. Kya bolte ho (I could feature in hair and toothpaste ads. What do you think)," Kartik wrote.

Kartik will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside Kiara Advani.

Apart from this, the actor gets an intense makeover in the upcoming thriller Dhamaka that casts him as a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.