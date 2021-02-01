STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Katrina Kaif starts shoot for 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur.

Published: 01st February 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur.

The actress shared the update with fans on Monday, with a video clip she posted on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

The clip captures Katrina sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield, ready to take off. She used emojis of a phone, a ghost and an airplane to update fans about her working trip.

Her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram Stories to share moments from the airport and the flight.

Siddhant shared a picturesque image of Udaipur, revealing that the team is shooting in the city.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

