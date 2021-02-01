STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyadarshan wraps up 'Hungama 2'

The entire cast and crew got together on Priyadarshan's birthday and cut a cake, and even re-enacted iconic scenes from his films.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan

Filmmaker Priyadarshan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Priyadarshan on Monday wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film, Hungama 2, featuring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.

"Even after so many years, 'Hungama' is still fresh in audiences' minds and it was a challenge to ensure 'Hungama 2' was even more entertaining than the first installment. But the cast and the entire crew more than lived up to the expectations and I am eagerly waiting to share the film with the audience," Priyadarshan said.

The team had double celebration on the sets as they wrapped shooting of the film soon after they celebrated Priyadarshan's birthday on Saturday. The entire cast and crew got together on Priyadarshan's birthday and cut a cake, and even re-enacted iconic scenes from his films.

"When we started shooting for 'Hungama 2', we had a vision of a wholesome comedy and a thorough entertainer for all and we are quite happy with how the film has shaped up. We are now eagerly waiting to take our audience on a ride full of entertainment and laughter with Hungama 2," said producer Ratan Jain.

The cast includes Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.

The 2003 release Hungama starred Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen and was a success.

Priyadarshan Hungama 2
