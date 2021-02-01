STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rakul Preet Singh cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana​ in 'Doctor G'

Rakul Preet Singh has her plate full with a number of projects this year, including her recent addition -- the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G. 

Actress Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has her plate full with a number of projects this year, including her recent addition -- the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G. 

If Rakul is living a dream run right now, she calls herself a dreamer on social media. 

In a new Instagram image, the actress looks stunning in an off-white crochet dress. She completes her look with smokey eyes, pink lips and soft beachy curls.

"A dreamer, that's what she was," Rakul wrote as the caption.

Rakul is an avid social media user. She keeps treating her fans with new pictures and videos on various platforms.  

Currently, the actress has a following of 16.2 million on Instagram and 4.4 million on Twitter. 

On the work front, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border romance. That apart, the actress has Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra coming up. The film is pitched as a slice-of-life comedy with a message.

Her other film coming up is MayDay, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The film is directed and produced by Devgn.

