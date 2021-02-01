Shah Rukh Khan films action sequence for his upcoming film Pathan in Dubai
Pathan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after three years. His last film, Zero, was released in 2018.
Published: 01st February 2021 09:13 AM | Last Updated: 01st February 2021 09:13 AM | A+A A-
Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for his upcoming film Pathan in Dubai. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone.
Recently, pictures and videos of the film’s shoot emerged on social media. The clips suggest a high-octane action sequence being filmed. In one of them, we see two stuntmen combating on a moving truck.
Meanwhile, director Siddharth Anand has announced his next film titled Fighter. Another action thriller, it will feature Deepika with Hrithik Roshan. The film is rumoured to have a budget of 250 crores.