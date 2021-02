By Express News Service

Actor Surya Sharma was praised for his performance in the crime-thriller series Undekhi.

According to sources, Surya has signed a new feature film produced by the makers of Madaari and Daas Dev.

The as-yet untitled film is directed by Rajat Kamal National Film Award winner Sriram Dalton.

Sources revealed the film already went on floor on January 27 in Madhya Pradesh. Surya will be joining the cast from February 3.