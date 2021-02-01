Urvashi Rautela wraps up first schedule of 'Inspector Avinash'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has completed her first schedule of shoot for the web series Inspector Avinash.

Posting a sunkissed picture from the set, Urvashi wrote as caption: "That's a wrap of 1st schedule. Last day on the set of the first schedule of #InspectorAvinash I get extremely excited when I'm offered a role that demands a lot of homework & preparation Will miss this incredible crew that I've spent the last few weeks with, my hero #RandeepHooda & my amazing director #NeerajPathak. So special to be at work. #grateful."