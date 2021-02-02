STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 'white tiger,' her dog Diana turns 'her cub'

The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to drop the stunning picture of herself dressed in an outfit in the white tiger print with her pooch wearing a matching scarf and leash.

Published: 02nd February 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following the massive success of her Netflix film 'The White Tiger,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned into "a white tiger" and turned her dog Diana into "her cub".

The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to drop the stunning picture of herself dressed in an outfit in the white tiger print with her pooch wearing a matching scarf and leash.

The picture sees the former Miss World dressed in a white-tiger print dress holding her dog's leash as the two pose in their balcony.

Priyanka's full-sleeved dress had a high-kneck pattern. Keeping her look classy, the 38-year-old actor tied her hair in a bun and wore hoop earrings.

She dusted off the look with black coloured glares and matching heels.

"A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger," she wrote in the caption of the post. The Ramin Bahrani directorial, 'The White Tiger' is based on the booker-prize winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga.

It stars actors Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has also doubled up as the executive producer of the film. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The White Tiger Netflix Priyanka Chopra Jonas Baywatch Priyanka Chopra
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp