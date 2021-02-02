STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Harleen Sethi joins cast of 'The Gone Game' Season 2

The core cast of actors Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim and Dibyendu Bhattacharya are set to return for the show's sophomore chapter

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Harleen Sethi

Harleen Sethi

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Harleen Sethi has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the second season of the murder-mystery series "The Gone Game".

Created by Nikhil Bhat, the first season of the Voot Select series was shot entirely from home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. It premiered in August 2020.

The core cast of actors Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim and Dibyendu Bhattacharya are set to return for the show's sophomore chapter.

Sethi, best known for starring in ALTBalaji's "Broken But Beautiful" and shorts such as "Love, Bites" and "Nice to Meet You", will essay the role of CBI officer Sharmila Sangma.

The actor said she was instantly drawn to the character as she found her to be a headstrong woman who has "made a place for herself in what is predominantly a man's world."

"Her sharp wit and systematic approach to solve a crime only add to the emotional and empathetic side of her personality. I am excited to play with this character and showcase what a criminal investigation would be in the 'new normal.'

"The first season pushed the boundaries on what a lockdown pandemic could be and I'm positive this season is only going to take it a notch higher. So I cannot wait to get started," Sethi said in a statement.

Backed by Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd, "The Gone Game" season two will go on floors soon.

Producer Mautik Tolia said the show will pick up from where season one ended and would talk about the "realities" of the current time.

"We will have interesting additions to the cast that will elevate the excitement of the show further. We are looking forward to season two of 'The Gone Game' and we are sure the audience is going to love it," Tolia said.

"The Gone Game" season two is scheduled to release later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harleen Sethi The Gone Game The Gone Game season 2
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp