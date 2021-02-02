STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer period drama 'Adipurush' goes on floors

The 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas shared the update about the film on Instagram with a poster of the film that had 'Aarambh' written over it.

Published: 02nd February 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of the film 'Adipurush'

Poster of the film 'Adipurush'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' that stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas went on the floors on Tuesday morning.

The 'Baahubali' actor shared the update about the film on Instagram with a poster of the film that had 'Aarambh' (beginning) written over it.

Announcing that the shooting for the film has begun, Prabhas also wrote, "#Adipurush aarambh #SaifAliKhan @omraut," in the caption of the post.

While Prabhas will be seen portraying the central role of 'Adipurush' in the film, Saif will be essaying the role of the main antagonist 'Lankesh' which the makers had earlier dubbed as the "world's most intelligent demon."

The 3D feature film is an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. The movie will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, has been slated to hit the big screens in 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'Adipurush Saif Ali Khan Prabhas Baahubali
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp