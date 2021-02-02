STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sairat' star Akash Thosar joins '1962: The War in the Hills'

The 28-year-old actor, who has also starred in Netflix anthology "Lust Stories", said the series is his dream project.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

'Sairat' star Akash Thosar

'Sairat' star Akash Thosar (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Akash Thosar, best known for starring in acclaimed Marathi film "Sairat", has been roped in to feature in Disney+ Hotstar series "1962: The War in the Hills", the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the project is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China War.

The series, fronted by Abhay Deol, is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour of how an Army of 125 Indians stood against 3,000 Chinese.

Thosar will essay the role of Kishan, who is part of the battalion led by Major Suraj Singh (Deol).

The 28-year-old actor, who has also starred in Netflix anthology "Lust Stories", said the series is his dream project.

"Ever since I was a child, I had a dream of joining the Indian Army and I had also tried giving my tests twice to get selected before getting into the movie industry.

"Not only an Army officer but I also tried to enrol myself in the police services. If I wasn't an actor, my career was definite to be joining the forces to protect our country," Thosar said in a statement here.

The actor said he is "glad" to play a soldier in reel life.

"Whenever I wore the uniform I felt differently, as if I was actually a part of the Army and would look at myself that way," he added.

"1962: The War in the Hills" will premiere on February 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akash Thosar Sairat 1962: The War in the Hills
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp