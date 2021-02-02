'Sairat' star Akash Thosar joins '1962: The War in the Hills'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Akash Thosar, best known for starring in acclaimed Marathi film "Sairat", has been roped in to feature in Disney+ Hotstar series "1962: The War in the Hills", the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the project is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China War.

The series, fronted by Abhay Deol, is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour of how an Army of 125 Indians stood against 3,000 Chinese.

Thosar will essay the role of Kishan, who is part of the battalion led by Major Suraj Singh (Deol).

The 28-year-old actor, who has also starred in Netflix anthology "Lust Stories", said the series is his dream project.

"Ever since I was a child, I had a dream of joining the Indian Army and I had also tried giving my tests twice to get selected before getting into the movie industry.

"Not only an Army officer but I also tried to enrol myself in the police services. If I wasn't an actor, my career was definite to be joining the forces to protect our country," Thosar said in a statement here.

The actor said he is "glad" to play a soldier in reel life.

"Whenever I wore the uniform I felt differently, as if I was actually a part of the Army and would look at myself that way," he added.

"1962: The War in the Hills" will premiere on February 26.