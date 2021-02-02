STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urvashi Rautela wraps first schedule of web series 'Inspector Avinash'

Urvashi was last seen in the comedy-drama Virgin Bhanupriya.

Published: 02nd February 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Urvashi Rautela

By Express News Service

Urvashi Rautela has wrapped up the first schedule of 'Inspector Avinash'. The upcoming web series stars Randeep Hooda as real-life super cop Avinash Mishra.

Urvashi essays a pivotal character who takes the story forward. Urvashi was last seen in the comedy-drama Virgin Bhanupriya.

Her upcoming film is Black Rose, a bilingual thriller to be released in Hindi and Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted.

Recently, the first look of Urvashi’s Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2' was revealed. The actor will also be seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

The officialannouncement will be made soon.The actor took to Instagram to share the update with her followers, she wrote, "That’s a wrap of 1st schedule. Last day on set of first schedule of #InspectorAvinash. I get extremely excited when i’m offered a role that demands a lot of homework & preparation. Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last few weeks with, my hero #RandeepHooda & my amazing director #NeerajPathak. So special to be at work. #grateful."

