STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal sends love to fan for bringing him 'Samosa and Jalebi' at airport

The 32-year old star hopped on to Instagram and posted a cheerful selfie in which he is seen seated in the car while relishing a lip-smacking samosa.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Savouring on a lip-smacking samosa bought by one of his fans from Indore, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal pens an adorable gratitude message for her on Tuesday.

The 'Masaan' actor surely received a warm welcome at Indore airport from where he will be heading towards the shoot of his upcoming flick with former Miss World Manushi Chillar under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The 32-year old star hopped on to Instagram and posted a cheerful selfie in which he is seen seated in the car while relishing a lip-smacking samosa.

Along with the all smiles picture, the 'Uri' actor explained how he couldn't resist eating the samosa bought by his fan who knew he was 'perpetually hungry' while travelling.

Disclosing the story behind the snacks he received, he gave a shoutout to his admirer in the caption and wrote, "Kaha tha nahi kha paunga, par raha nahi gaya. (I told, I wouldn't eat, but I couldn't resist) There you go Harshita (@vickyyismylifeline)! Happy to have a fan who knows I'm perpetually hungry. Mummy Pappa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath mein samose jalebi lekar.( (Without informing her mother and father, she came to meet me at the airport with jalebi and samosa) Aunty Uncle gussa mat karna agar padh lo toh. (Don't get angry aunty and uncle if you are reading this) Lots of love to you!"

Further appreciating the snacks of Indore, he noted "Indore ke samose waise kamaal hain yaar. (Indore's samosa are amazing man.)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, former Miss World turned actor Manushi Chhillar will star opposite actor Vicky Kaushal for an upcoming comedy flick from Yash Raj Films. According to a trade source, Manushi has been signed as the heroine of the film that marks 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor's first comedy project.

The comedy flick will be Chhillar's second venture in Bollywood after her debut flick which is a historical drama 'Prithviraj.' The 23-year-old actor will be seen portraying the role of the Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan's wife Sanyukta in her debut.

Whereas, Kaushal also has much-anticipated projects like 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in the pipeline. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp