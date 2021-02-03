'Gully Boy'actor Siddhant Chaturvedi starts shooting for 'Phone Bhoot' 

By Express News Service

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has started shooting in Udaipur for the next schedule of Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Siddhant was spotted yesterday at the Mumbai Airport, as he took a flight to Udaipur. A source close to the actor reveals, “After the lockdown eased up a bit,

Siddhant had been working for Bunty aur Babli 2, after which he started shooting for Shakun Batra’s next in Goa from September to November. Since December, he started shooting for Phone Bhoot in Mumbai itself. The next schedule will be in Udaipur.”