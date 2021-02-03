STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Neither extremist, nor feminist’: Comedian Vivek Muralidharan's video on Mynthra logo garners attention

Hyderabad comic Vivek Muralidharan’s satirical video on Myntra’s logo controversy is going viral after it notched up over 800K views and 216K shares online since its share on Sunday 

Published: 03rd February 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vivek Muralidharan

Vivek Muralidharan

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Unless you were on a trip to Mars, you would have heard of the controversy surrounding the Myntra logo and how the e-commerce giant has agreed to change it in a month’s time. This was after a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based women activist Naaz Patel to the Mumbai cyber police in December 2020 alleging that the current Myntra logo is insulting and offensive towards women and strict action must be taken against the company. 

Following the news, social media has found the whole situation amusing and soon Twitter was bombarded with a meme fest. Vivek in his video says, “Just heard the news that Myntra had to change its logo as it somewhat resembled a woman spreading her legs...I am happy about it. I am sick and tired of these companies that use sex to sell their products.” Next, he starts roasting Tripadvisor, IRCTC, and other random company logos.

Talking to Express, Vivek says, “I put up the issue because I found the entire issue hilarious. It was different because I was playing a character – like if a person was offended by Myntra’s logo – what else might they be offended at.” He questions: “How angrily they must be roaming around?” Vivek, whose standup shows usually have a good socio-political mix, comments, “I obviously exaggerated it for the comedy, but this was the reason why it is different from previous standup videos.”

This video which has had huge traction has seen serious engagement from Vivek’s followers. Shares Vivek, “There was an entire chat I had with a person who appreciated me for the video and then proceeded to bash ‘extremist feminism’. I had to tell him that I found the issue neither extremist nor feminist.”
Vivek released another picture on Monday which reads:

“Maybe if we write his name as Munawar (with M in Myntra logo), media would pay more attention.” Speaking about comedienne Munawar Faruqui who has been been in jail since January 1, Vivek says, “I feel that the offense had been taken and the sentiments had been hurt months before the show had started, which led to Munawar getting arrested that day, which is why they still don’t have any proof of what happened that day.

That is why his being in jail is right now not just unfair, it is vengeful. And that is, slightly threatening.”And does he feel threatened to while doing his acts? Vivek, who has been doing standup for six years says, “I feel threatened enough to edit my material these days based on what might offend one particular group (this part has been edited).”

