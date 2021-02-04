STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AR Rahman to score for war film 'Pippa'

Set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie will feature Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Published: 04th February 2021 02:20 PM

Music composer AR Rahman

Music composer AR Rahman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Academy award-winning composer AR Rahman has come on board to compose music for "Airlift" director Raja Krishna Menon's next, "Pippa".

Rahman said he was drawn to"Pippa" as its story had a "human connect."

"It's about every family, and I instantly related with it. I am looking forward to working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur," the 54-year-old composer said in a statement.

"Pippa" is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.

Rahman's previous collaborations with Screwvala and Kapur have resulted in chartbuster soundtracks for films such as "Swades", "Rang De Basanti", "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Delhi-6".

Screwvala said patriotic and inspiring music has been Rahman's forte "since the beginning of his iconic career".

"We are happy to welcome the maestro onto team 'Pippa'. Collaborating with him has always resulted in spectacular albums and I'm inclined to believe that his music will be the beating heart of our film," he said.

Kapur said Rahman's music brings depth to the film's narrative as it "elevates" its characters and storytelling.

"We are truly thrilled to have on board the best musical talent one could ask for, and to be able to collaborate with him again on what we hope will be another iconic album," Kapur said.

The film will see Khatter playing the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Based on Mehta's book "The Burning Chaffees", the movie's title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as "Pippa".

Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Menon have penned the movie's script.

"Pippa" is scheduled to hit theatres later this year.

TAGS
AR Rahman Pippa Ishaan Khattar Mrunal Thakur
