Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal trolled for identical tweets on farmers’ protest

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Badminton ace Saina Nehwal have come under the scanner for posting identical tweets about the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Published: 05th February 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Badminton player Saina Nehwal

By Express News Service

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Badminton ace Saina Nehwal have come under the scanner for posting identical tweets about the ongoing farmers’ protest. Even as they are being slammed for the copy-paste job, #SpinelessCelebs trended on Twitter. From Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn to Sachin Tendulkar, global personalities took to Twitter on Wednesday to urge people not to fall for false propaganda against India. But it was Akshay and Saina’s posts that have created a buzz as these were word for word similar.

ALSO READ | Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi?

“Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” read the tweets posted on the accounts of Akshay and Saina.

Their tweets came after international personalities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg tweeted in favour of the farmers’ protest in India. Soon, the Indian celebrities were reacting to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the issue.

The similarity between the tweets of Akshay and Saina was not missed by netizens, who minced no words while pointing it out on social media. Soon, #SpinelessCelebs was trending on Twitter.“Disappointed with the fraternity tweeting identical tweets that make it more like a marketing gimmick. Whatever their reasons & I’m no one to judge at least u could have tried to make it more original. Now you have given yourselves away. Reel Life Heroes VS Real Life Heroes,” tweeted Farah Khan Ali.

Taapsee Pannu wrote: “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”User Kirti Azad wrote: “Nakal mein bhi akal chahiye #SpinelessCelebs”.

“Rihanna was paid to tweet. But Akshay, Sunil Shetty, Ajay and rest of spineless Bollywood suddenly woke up yesterday on 69th day of protest in delhi, read the Farm Laws in detail and decided to Tweet on govt approved #FarmersProtest #WorldSupportsIndianFarmers #SpinelessCelebs,” shared a user.

One user wrote: “@rihanna wrote her own words supporting #FarmersProtest. Interestingly, in the cyberwar to fight Rihanna, all Indian #SpinelessCelebs didnt have original words. They waited for the template from Delhi and uploaded the same shamelessly one by one.”“These #SpinelessCelebs kept quiet when 100 farmers died protesting outside the capital. Kept quiet on Jan 26th incident Kept quiet when Delhi was fortified They had nothing to say until a tweet by @rihannarattled the Govt,” mentioned another.A user shared: “All celebrities have been sold! Shame for every Indian. They should be the voice for the voiceless. But, they can’t defend our free voice with their paid tweets.”

