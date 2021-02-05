STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Celebrity manager, UK national among three held in drug case linked to Sushant Singh's death

Published: 05th February 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

The central anti-drugs agency had arrested a number of drug peddlers. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons, including celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and British national Karan Sajnani, in connection with a drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year, an official said on Friday.

The arrests were made after the alleged role of the trio in the case was established, said the official of the apex drug law enforcement agency.

The third arrested accused is Jagtap Singh Anand, brother of co-accused Karamjeet Singh Anand, an alleged drugs supplier who was nabbed in September last year, he said.

ALSO READ | SC junks PIL seeking direction to CBI to submit status report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The NCB had arrested Furniturewala, Sajnani along with one more person in a separate case in January and seized contrabandsafter raiding premises linked to them in suburban Bandra and Khar, the agency had said.

The seized contrabands, weighing approximately 200 kg, included imported strains of ganja like OG Kush and curated marijuana, it had said.

The contrabands were sourced from the USA besides local areas, the central agency had said.

After their interrogation, the NCB had arrested a co- owner of the famous 'Mucchad Paanwala' shop in south Mumbai.

​ALSO READ | NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rishikesh Pawar over drugs case

Earlier this week, the NCB had arrested Rajputs friend, assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar, in the drugs case registered after the 34-year-old actor's death in June last year.

During further investigation, the alleged involvement of Furniturewala, Sajnani and Jagtap Anand in the drugs case came to light, the NCB official said, adding a probe was underway.

The CBI is probing Rajput's death, while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last few months.

The central anti-drugs agency had arrested a number of drug peddlers.

