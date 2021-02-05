STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu shares behind-the-scene picture from 'Looop Lapeta'

The upcoming film is an official remake of the 1998 German movie 'Run Lola Run', written and directed by Tom Tykwer.

Published: 05th February 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Taapsee Pannu i Run Lola Run's hindi adaption 'Loop Lapeta'.

Taapsee Pannu in Run Lola Run's hindi adaptation 'Loop Lapeta'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who is currently shooting for 'Looop Lapeta', gave a sneak peek to her fans by sharing a picture from the sets of the upcoming film.

The 'Pink' actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a BTS photo for the sets of the movie. She philosophically captioned the post as, "When you are in between 2 perspectives, in middle of wired up chaos and what you do in the frame is going to matter, chin up, feet up and just focus! Coz not everybody gets this privilege (Also coz u r getting clicked by the lensman doubling up as producer @atulkasbekar."

In the picture, Taapsee can be seen sitting and chilling on the movie set, while in between her shots.

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari. The upcoming thriller-comedy movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be sharing screen space with Taapsee for the first time.

The upcoming film is an official remake of the 1998 German movie 'Run Lola Run', written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

Apart from 'Looop Lapeta', Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including 'Shabaash Mithu', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Looop Lapeta
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp