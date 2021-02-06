Salman Khan on farmers’ protest: The right thing should be done

By Express News Service

At a recent event, Salman Khan was asked to share his thoughts on the ongoing farmers’ protest. Initially unsure, the actor responded by saying that the ‘right thing should be done’.

The issue blew up globally after international pop star Rihanna and teenage activist Greta Thunberg among others lent their support to the farmers.

Their tweets drew a backlash domestically, with a number of celebrities sharing unity tweets with the #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda hashtags.

Salman, however, had not addressed or tweeted about the protests earlier. Speaking at the Pro Music League event, the actor stated, “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done.”