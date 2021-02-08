STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Farmers backbone of country, fighting for their rights, says Actress Urvashi Rautela

The 26-year-old actress said this during her visit to Shimla and shared two pictures of her skiing in the district on social media.

Published: 08th February 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Urvashi Urvashi Rautela. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela here on Monday backed the farmers' agitation aganst the Centre's farm laws, saying they are the backbone of the country and fighting for their rights.

The 26-year-old actress said this during her visit to Shimla and shared two pictures of her skiing in the district on social media.

Speaking on the farmers' issue, the actress told media, "The farmers are backbone of the nation. I support farmers as they are fighting for their rights."

The 26-year-old actress said she enjoyed her stay in Shimla and would like to visit the place again.

People of Shimla are good and the food here is excellent, she added.

Born on February 25,1994, the Bollywood actress shared two pictures of skiing in Shimla district on social media while stating, "What a way to start my birthday month!".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urvashi Rautela farmers protests farm laws MSP
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp