STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Leone calls cheating charge 'slanderous' and 'deeply hurtful'

Sunny Leone has now accused the events organiser for sharing incorrect information and hopes that law will take its course.

Published: 08th February 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Leone (Photo | Instagram)

Sunny Leone (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone has refuted cheating claims levelled against her, saying that half-baked information is as dangerous as misreporting.  On her part, she has alleged lack of timely payment in the concerned deal.

Last week, Sunny was questioned by Kerala Police at a private resort in Thiruvananthapuram. The interrogation was conducted following a complaint filed by an events manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case.

R. Shiyas, who conducts events in and around Kochi, had filed a complaint with the Kerala DGP alleging that Sunny had taken Rs 29 lakh from him while promising to attend various inaugural functions in the state but failed to do so. The case is related to a 2019 event.

She has now accused the events organiser for sharing incorrect information and hopes that law will take its course.

"Half information is as dangerous as misreporting.  And this is yet another case of the same. I want to set the record straight," Sunny said. 

"As an artiste, work is worship for me. I was nothing but gracious, understanding even moving my schedule multiple times over the organisers. But they wouldn't commit to a set date. It is customary that to lock an actor's time, an advance has to be paid upfront, which wasn't done till the nth hour," she continued.

There's absolutely no chance that if I have set a date and time for an event, I wouldn't show up," Sunny added. 

"But due to a lack of timely payment from their end coupled with the fact that they dilly dallied on finalising the date, I bowed out. I have other commitments in Poovar. These are testing times and we have been shooting round the clock, putting ourselves at risk, to make sure the industry is back on its feet. Such slanderous claims and unethical behaviour on part of the event co-ordinators are deeply hurtful and unsolicited. I have already given the statement to the investigating officers and they are investigating the co-ordinators as well. Let law take its course," she further said.

Sunny is currently in Thiruvananthapuram district, where she is shooting for the new season of "MTV Splitsvilla". 

According to a source, the event "was constantly getting rescheduled, eventually clashing with her other work engagements". 

"Moreover, the fees never paid in its entirety. Rs 12.50 lakh, which was to be paid seven days before the event as per the agreement, is yet to be cleared. She, however, has graciously agreed to attend the event if it matches her schedule," claimed the source. 

The source also claimed that there were around five other celebrities who backed out from the event due to similar experience with the organisers, which is currently being investigated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunny Leone cheating case
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp