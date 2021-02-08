STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vikram Bhatt collaborates with Mahesh Bhatt for horror film 'Cold', says will reinvent genre

The film reunites Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, almost two decades after the latter wrote the hit horror film, "Raaz".

Published: 08th February 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on Monday announced his next horror film, "Cold", featuring actors Akshay Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja.

"Cold" is written by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta.

The film reunites Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, almost two decades after the latter wrote the hit horror film, "Raaz".

According to the makers, "Cold" chronicles the story of a woman who emerges from a horrific time and throws light on how she survives alone in a big city, surrounded by the danger of losing her life.

Vikram Bhatt, known for directing horror films like "Raaz" and "1920", said his aim with "Cold" is to reinvent the genre.

"The world has gone ,through a harrowing time in the past one year and there is a need for a collective catharsis and 'Cold' is going to provide the viewers with that. I am going to reinvent the horror genre with my mentor Mahesh Bhatt twenty years after 'Raaz', once again with 'Cold.' I promise the scariest ride in our cinema till date," he said in a statement.

The first shooting schedule of the film has commenced in Mumbai.

"Cold" is produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar via their banner Loneranger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram Bhatt Cold Mahesh Bhatt
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp